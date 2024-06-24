A young, local artist has caught the attention of yet another celebrity.

Teenager Sean Davis from Thomastown is well known locally for his depictions of a range of stars, from hurling hero TJ Reid to singer Olivia Rodrigo, and his artwork’s drawn international acclaim.

Over the weekend his portrait of Pink and her father gained attention at the performer’s Irish concert after it was held high by his mother Sharon and sister Leanne while he watched from elsewhere in the Aviva.

Seán and Sharon joined our Brian Redmond in studio to chat about it all;