As Cabinet discusses temporary accommodation for Ukrainian refugees the search is on for suitable buildings in Carlow and Kilkenny to become homes

Cabinet will today discuss proposals to house Ukrainian refugees in temporary accommodation.

Close to 25,000 have now arrived in Ireland, 85% of them women and children.

It’s been reported that space is running out in hotels across the country to house them with plans to place around 300 in emergency mass accommodation in the Millstreet Arena in Cork from this week.

Locally, the search is on to identify buildings that could be put to good use after it took volunteers just one week to turn around a Kilkenny city convent to provide homes for 100 refugees (more here) while about 50 at any one time are stopping off at the Rest Centre in Ballon. While many more in Carlow and Kilkenny have offered shelter in their own homes.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told the UN Security Council last night Ireland will do all it can to help those in need.

Meanwhile, pledges are already rolling in after an appeal to help give Ukrainian children settling here a day out at the beach.

Liam Heffernan wants to organise a trip to Tramore for some of the younger refugees from the war.

Kilkenny Footgolf was quick to respond to the appeal by pledging €500 with M&A Coaches in Ballyragget this morning offering up the use of a bus for the occasion.

Liam explained what he has in mind to our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is:

While on the same programme, Tullow based Jacqui McNabb and recently arrived Tetiana Pankiv discussed the role they’re playing in Sowing Sunflowers for Ukraine:

