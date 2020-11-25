As meetings take place today regarding the lifting of level 5 restrictions next week, one Kilkenny City salon owner says it’ll be a ‘nightmare’ for his business and others if closures continue

A prominent local hairstylist says it will be a “nightmare” if they can’t reopen next Tuesday.

The government’s decision on how to exit Level Five restrictions isn’t expected until Friday, but it’s likely that Ireland will move to level three with some additional changes.

Kieran O’Gorman in Kilkenny is expecting his salon to be back in business by December 1st next week.

He says he already has clients booked in for that date and is hopeful restrictions will be lifted telling KCLR “It’ll be a nightmare if it’s not because we’re fully booked already, people have been booking online and that so our phone lines will be open to take appointments but just looking there as it is before we went into lockdown people had all rang up to book their December appointments so December was fairly choc-a-bloc as it was, so we’ll just have to extend our hours as much as we can and get through as many people as we can”.

He adds that many enterprises are already preparing for that locally, saying “Everybody’s just taking it that it’s Tuesday that I reckon all the businesses are opening on Tuesday, I know they’ll all have their stock in, not just in hair salons but retail and I think everybody is set to go from Tuesday morning I know some of the gyms have been taking bookings for Tuesday and things like that so we’re taking it that it’s Tuesday until we hear any different”.