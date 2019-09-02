As Protests Continue at Meat Factories, South Kilkenny Farmers are to meet with Dawn Meats

Protests at meat factories across the country have entered their second week.

Gardaí were called to a number of sites over the weekend, as tensions remain high over beef prices.

Meat Industry Ireland has said more than a dozen sites have stopped operating, and staff have been laid off since the pickets began.

The MII also stated yesterday that there could be no compromise on price from them.

It comes as talks between Dawn Meats in South Kilkenny and protesting farmers are due to take place this morning.

The two sides have agreed to meet in the hopes of finding a solution to an ongoing dispute over beef prices.

Speaking to KCLR News, one farmer outside Dawn Meats in Grannagh says they’re hoping that’s not what they’ll be told today noting “Hopefully something will come out of it, it’s a long process, hopefully we’ll get talks moving, it’s a good sign when you get talks moving & people get behind you & all the other farmers get behind the farmers along the way, we’ve seen enough of trouble & we don’t want farmers being in trouble again, hopefully someone will see sense & it’ll all come together”.