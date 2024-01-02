KCLR NewsNews & Sport

As rain lashes Carlow and Kilkenny into 2024 both counties have just recorded one of their mildest Decembers

Rain may ease soon

Images: Pexels.com

Carlow and Kilkenny both recorded their mildest Decembers in recent times. 

So says Kilkenny Weather’s Niall Dollard who has published an overview for the month.

It’s as both counties have had a rainy start to the new year with Met Éireann warning of the potential of localised flooding in parts across the country.

But Niall, who runs KilkennyWeather.com, says things should settle down in the coming days as he’s been telling KCLR News’ Angela Doyle Stuart;

