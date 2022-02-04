Aslan confirm gigs in Carlow and Kilkenny

One of Ireland’s best-loved bands is set for a return to Carlow and Kilkenny.

Aslan’s to play the Woodford Dolmen Hotel on the 2nd of April and Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on 23rd July.

The gigs are part of a celebration of four decades of the group’s performances and music which includes such classics as Crazy World, This Is and Too Late For Hallelujah.

Tickets go on sale at 9am next Monday morning, 7th February.

