The administration of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland has been temporarily suspended.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee says it’s made the decision following new information from the Norwegian Medicines Agency.

It relates to four new reports of serious blood clotting events in adults after vaccination with AstraZeneca.

In a statement, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer says it’s not been concluded there’s any link between the jab and these cases.

But Dr Ronan Glynn says as a precaution, the AstraZeneca vaccination programme here will be deferred pending further information.

NIAC is due to meet again this morning.

