Attempts are being made to revive a Drag Show event in Carlow after it was cancelled following complaints

Efforts are being made to re-launch a Drag Show event in Carlow, that had been cancelled following a small number of complaints.

Organisers pulled the show, which was due to take place later this month.

Those taking part had expressed disappointment with the move.

Mayor of Carlow, Councillor Fintan Phelan, says it’s worrying to see the growth of online abuse:

“The Pride Festival have said as well they’d be willing to work with the promoter and the venue to have the event relaunched which I think will be great, you would get a packed-out attendance,” said Fintan.