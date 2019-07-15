Attendance ban for media & public at Kilkenny County Council SPC meetings reverted

The decision to ban media and the public from Kilkenny County Council’s policy meetings has been overturned.

It was originally made at June’s monthly meeting where councillors voted 19 to 5 in favor of the exclusion from SPC gatherings.

However, a motion was tabled this afternoon that has seen that reversed.

The row-back was proposed jointly by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil with councillors stating it’s the right thing to do.