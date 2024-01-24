Audi stolen from Tullow in Co Carlow later recovered with changed registration plates

Three cars were broken into with a fourth vehicle taken from Tullow.

The white-coloured 231 registered Audi jeep was stolen on Sunday night into Monday morning from the Rathsillan Estate.

It was recovered nearby on Tuesday but its registration plates had been changed to UK ones.

Added to that between 9pm on Sunday and 6:30am on Monday three cars in the same estate were broken into with small sums of money, a golf range finder, a Play Station console and a dashcam are among the items taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9181160.

In particular they’d like to hear from anybody who may have noticed suspicious activity or picked up something on their dashcam, doorbell or CCTV.