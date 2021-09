A new report from the Residential Tenancies board details the level at which rents have jumped locally.

In Carlow the standardised average rent in quarter 2 of this year hit 985 euro a month – that’s up 7% on the same time last year.

While in Kilkenny its jumped more than 15% to an average of 1 thousand and 12 euro a month.

That’s one of the highest percentage jumps recorded in the country in the past year.