Motorists in Kilkenny should not under any circumstances try and drive through floodwaters on the Bleach road.

Kilkenny County Council has reiterated the warning from locals, after a car was stranded there this morning.

The high water levels after Storm Deirdre and the subsequent flooding are still causing trouble in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Heavy rain overnight has left a lot of surface water on roads and left many areas waterlogged.