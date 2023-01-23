Award winning Carlow businessness woman Jo Browne set to open her first store

The countdown is on for a Carlow businesswoman who is realising her dream of opening up her first store.

The award winning Jo Browne will start selling her luxury natural products brand at a dedicated store in Kildare Village.

Joanne told KCLR Live today that she’s hoping for lots of local support as she opens up later this week, saying “So we’re actually here at the moment stocking the shelves so we’re opening the door Thursday, this Thursday, at 11 o’clock and we’re inviting everybody to come”.

She also said that opening her first dedicated store was always the dream; “Yeah, so we have a pop-up shop in Brown Thomas in Grafton Street at the moment as well, so we’re in the Brown Thomas, we’re in Arnotts, my dream was always to be in Kildare Village so it’s unbelievable”.