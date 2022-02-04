Awards ceremony underway for Paralympics’ Team Ireland which includes two athletes with Kilkenny connections

Dublin Castle’s hosting an awards ceremony for the team that represented Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The ceremony is the first time since the games that the full team are able to gather together while the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Sports Minister Jack Chambers are also attending.

The Taoiseach, who is hosting the event, says the government backing of Ireland’s Paralympians will not dwindle; “The Government’s support for our para-athletes is enduring and will continue and we will work with you, I want you to be assured that we will continue to work closely with Paralympics Ireland and others in the years ahead to assist in fulfilling the hopes and dreams of you and the para-athletes to come”.

Two of the teammates have Kilkenny connections; athlete Mary Fitzgerald is from the county while equestrian’s Rosemary Gaffney is originally from Clonmel but works at Kildalton College in Piltown.

For more see Paralympics.ie