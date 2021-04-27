Bagenalstown councillors risk being “attacked” for tackling antisocial behaviour

A Bagenalstown councillor says public reps are being “attacked” for drawing attention to antisocial behaviour in the area.

It’s after Cllr Andy Gladney’s own home was vandalised on Saturday night.

The Sinn Féin Cllr believes he was targetted because he’s raised this issue publicly before.

He’s been telling KCLR Live about the rude awakening over the weekend once ;

“I got up and the blinds were pulled down, but [through the blinds] I observed this individual walking up and down the road with a hoodie on him. I just watched him, he couldn’t see me. He entered my yard and broke the mirrors on my van, and went to break the back windows on the van.”

The issue’s to be further discussed at a meeting of some councillors this afternoon (Tuesday).

Cllr Arthur Mc Donald says it’s become a serious problem, especially for local farmers.

“Around Bagenalstown we have to keep our chains on our gates. The land around Bagenalstown is a kind of prison, trying to keep people from trespassing. The farmers are being abused and everything else, but when you raise that as a public rep you get attacked.”