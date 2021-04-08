Bagenalstown Fire Station upgrade to go ahead as one Carlow Councillor calls for further funding

A long-awaited revamp to Bagenalstown Fire Station is set to finally go ahead.

Yesterday’s meeting of the Muine Bheag Municipal District heard of the exciting plans for the local service.

Under funding announced in December from the Fire Services Capitol Programme, Bagenalstown is getting one new fire engine and building upgrades worth half-a-million euro.

It will see the addition of a new laundry room, a kitchenette, bathrooms and separate male and female changing facilities.

Cllr Arthur Mc Donald says the development’s been a long time coming and adds that the upgrading to a ‘his and hers’ workplace will pave the way for more female firefighters.

He’s calling however for the county council to put forward more money to cover the cost of a four-engine vehicle too,