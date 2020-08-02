Bagenalstown man sets up website to help boost local businesses

A local man has been keeping the people of Bagenalstown entertained and upbeat during the pandemic. Con Murphy initially set up the Bagenalstown Covid Support Facebook page to share Covid 19 updates from reputable sources and to share his daily jokes.

He’s now gone one step further and last night he launched the Bagenalstown online website dedicated to promoting all the local businesses in the town. The website is a not for profit venture.

Speaking to KCLR News Mr Murphy explained why he felt it was so important to set up the Bagenalstown online site. ”My father has a business in Bagenalstown, The Red Lion bar and lounge and it was badly affected by Covid 19. I wanted to help my dad and help others too by promoting their business and highlighting the message of shop local, support local.”

He added ” It’s my way I suppose of helping out my community. We all need to support one another in what ever way we can and every little bit helps.”

Check out www.bagenalstown-online.com for more.