Bagenalstown stop added to morning train service

Edwina Grace 2 hours ago
A much sought after extra stop has been added to the local weekday morning train service.

Iarnrod Eireann’s confirmed it’s to pick-up passengers in Bagenalstown from next Monday (September 10) on the 7:05am Waterford to Dublin Heuston service.

It will arrive at the Muine Bheag station at 7:43 & be in the capital for 9am.

Jill Kelly was behind a campaign which saw a petition, signed by over 700 people, dropped into Irish Rail calling for the stop to be added.  She’s been telling KCLR News that it’s now up to people to use the service & she hopes it makes a big difference to people.

