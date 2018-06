Local councillors will have to work all the harder now to claim a seat in next year’s local elections, according to Willie Quinn.

The Borris Councillor’s described the changes to the electoral areas this week as disappointing.

The Bagenalstown district, where he’s a member, is now going from eight seats down to a five.

He’s told KCLR News he does intend to put his name forward next year but he’s expecting it will be a tough campaign.