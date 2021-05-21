Balloon business booming for Kilkenny teenager

A local teenager’s the latest to launch a new business during the pandemic.

18-year-old Aaron Condron’s just graduated from Castlecomer Community School but his eyes are very much focused on his future.

He set up Balloon House Kilkenny under two months ago, telling KCLR News “I’m hoping to do business in college in September and it’s something that I’ve always had an interest in; the balloons I just got the idea and I said I’d give it a go”.

He adds “So I provide balloons for any occasions, all types and shapes, sizes of balloons, we do arches, bouquets, anything really, there’s nothing that we can’t do”.

And Aaron says business is going well, noting it’s “Extremely good, people in Kilkenny are very good at supporting local, very positive feedback from everyone over the last couple of weeks, the balloons are in high demand absolutely especially over the lockdown period, people just want something to symbolise their event I suppose”.

