Emergency services are dealing with a crash close to Kilkenny City.

It’s understood one vehicle hit a ditch on the bad bends on the Ballycallan Road within the past hour.

Traffic has built up in both directions & gardaí have advised that the road will be blocked until about 9:30am so motorists should avoid the area.

Ambulance & fire personnel are also attending but it’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.