Ballygriffin residents appeal to South Kilkenny councillors “It’s never too late for action, please don’t wait for a tragedy”

It’s never too late for action, please don’t wait for a tragedy.

That was the plea at the Piltown Municipal District meeting from a deputation from Ballygriffin, Kilmacow.

The group waited two years to come before their local representatives to outline issues faced by those living in the 26 houses along a stretch which sees thousands of vehicles passing through each week.

They say they don’t want much, merely a footpath, better lighting, a lower speed limit and better signage.

Councillors were in agreement that solutions need to be found, from a combined approach, and they aim to start by bringing the issue to the wider county council area and raising it with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) representatives whom they’re due to meet.

Resident of the area Leanne Murphy was one of those to address members – she outlined what the main problem is for KCLR News: