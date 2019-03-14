Ballyhale residents & visitors hail the South Kilkenny village that’s on the up

Ballyhale is a village that’s on the up.

Despite losing its post office & a number of businesses, residents have put shoulder to the wheel & have banded together & there’s lots of exciting things going on.

Added to that is this Sunday’s Club All Ireland final which will see the ‘Shamrocks take on St Thomas of Galway.

To get a flavour of the atmosphere our Edwina Grace popped by Billy’s Tearooms and spoke to so many people that we had to divide the chats between our two daily talk shows.

The first installment aired on KCLR Live (10am-12noon) with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

A second part of the visit aired on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: