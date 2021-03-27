Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on KCLR Breakfast (Wednesday, 24th March 2021)

One of Kilkenny’s main outdoor entertaining spots has a special birthday this year.

Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre turns 21 and who better to help them mark the occasion than our KCLR Breakfast presenter John Walsh who’s famed for singing Happy Birthday on the show.

John’s also a lover of music and the local arena’s hosted a fair share in its time, including home-grown, global talent Ronan Tynan as well as Moya Brennan, Aslan, The Saw Doctors, Hermitage Green, Eddi Reader and many more.

Padraic Flaherty spoke to John about that and how it went from a quarry to its current form – listen back here (and please note the competition mentioned is now over):