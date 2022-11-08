Ballyragget Post Office could close at the end of the year as there’s no one to take up the contract

There’s a very real possibility that the post office in Ballyragget will close at the end of the year.

The postmistress who has served the local community for years is set to retire.

Angus Laverty of An Post says they’ve advertised the vacant contract BUT as things stand, they’ve not found anyone to take it on:

“We’ve advertised the contract on two occasions, we’ve also canvassed the local community,” said Angus.

“We’ve had quite extensive conversations with a number of possible contractors but we just haven’t been able to seal the deal to come up with somebody who might partner with us to provide services to the people of Ballyragget,” he added.

Meanwhile, Local Councillor Mick McCarthy says it’s a concern for people in the area.