Ban on former UK residents giving blood is lifted in time for County Kilkenny clinic

A ban on former UK residents donating blood in Ireland’s been lifted.

Introduced in 2004, it meant that anyone who lived in England for more than a year between 1980 & 1996 was not allowed to give blood in Ireland due to a risk of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or CJD.

That changes this week however – just in time for today’s clinic at Callan Parochial Hall from 4:30pm to 8pm.

IBTS Chief Executive Andy Kelly has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is that it’s something many have complained about in the past and he’s hopeful the changes will see more coming forward.