Bank of Ireland apologises for empty cash machines in Kilkenny and Carlow over long weekend

A much busier than normal weekend meant ATMs in Kilkenny City and Bagenalstown did run out of cash.

That’s the explanation being offered by Bank of Ireland today after a local Councillor raised the issue on KCLR Live on Tuesday.

Bagenalstown representative Arthur McDonald said the ATM in the town ran out of funds on Wednesday evening, and again on Saturday.

He pointed to the recent closures of other branches in the region as one of the issues.

Bank of Ireland in a statement to KCLR acknowledged that they have had some ongoing technical faults affecting the lodgement facility in some of their ATMS in Carlow and Kilkenny.

It’s an issue they say is being monitored daily as they work towards a resolution.

The spokesperson did say their ATMs are still dispensing cash as normal although they did apologise for machines in Kilkenny city and Bagenalstown that ran out of cash over the long weekend.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by these issues. Bank of Ireland takes any disruption to its services very seriously and will make every effort, including heightened monitoring, to maximise the availability of our ATMs in Carlow and Kilkenny throughout the year” .

They are also reminding customers that cash lodgements and withdrawals can be done through the post office.