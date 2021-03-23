Bank of Ireland before Oireachtas Finance Committee to discuss closure of 103 branches, six across Carlow and Kilkenny

Bank of Ireland will today deny it’s using reduced footfall during the pandemic as an excuse to close branches, six of them across Carlow and Kilkenny.

It will appear before the Oireachtas finance committee, which is chaired by Carlow Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, to explain why it’s shutting 103 branches across the island in September, including in Callan, Urlingford, Graignamangh, Thomastown, Borris and Tullow.

The bank will say footfall at these outlets has dropped by 60% since 2017.

It will say there’s an ‘inescapable tipping point’ with people switching to online banking.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, is dismissing the comments.