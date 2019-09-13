Barnardos volunteers collecting in both Carlow & Kilkenny today

You’re being urged to dig deep for Barnardos today.

Bucket-shakers and bag-packers will be out in Carlow and Kilkenny all day today collecting money for the children’s charity.

They’re hoping to raise 150,000 euro nationally.

Speaking to KCLR News, Head of Fundraising at Barnardos, Mary Gamble says over 2,000 people will be volunteering around the country for the organisation.