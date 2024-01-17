Bedroom ransacked during break-in at Carlow home

A bedroom was ransacked in a Carlow home during a recent break-in.

It happened between 3pm and 6:30pm last Wednesday at The Downs, Pollerton.

Garda Noelle Curran has been telling KCLR News that the; “Kitchen window was forced, fortunately nothing was taken but a bedroom was ransacked”.

She adds “Carlow Gardaí are anxious to speak to anybody if they saw somebody hanging around suspiciously, hanging around the estate, hanging around that area of the Pollerton Road, just please contact Carlow Gardaí”.

And you can ‘phone the crew at 059 9136620.