Beef farmers in Carlow & Kilkenny are being urged to join new Irish Beef Producers group

If talks in the beef price row are to be successful, retailers need to come clean about the profits they’re making on the sale of meat – that’s the message from Beef Plan Movement, following talks last evening with the Agriculture Minister.

They were one of several parties in the dispute to meet with Michael Creed, with all agreeing that further discussions are needed.

However, there was disagreement as to when those talks should happen, with Meat Industry Ireland suggesting Monday and farmers seeking Saturday.

Meanwhile local beef farmers are being urged to join up with a new ‘Irish beef Producers’ organisation.

The group was officially recognised by the Agriculture Minister under National and EU legislation yesterday.

It’s hoped that if enough farmers sign up with the new organisation they will have the bargaining pwer to secure a fair price with the meat factories.

Speaking on the way it is last evening local Beef Plan rep Enda Fingleton says everything depends on the numbers noting “It’s already formed; we have directors, we have members already in place as you have to have 25 members in place in order to push forward with the application so the producer group is up & running from today but we need to get a critical mass of members in order to go to factories and achieve the very best price for the members of the producer organisation”.