Beef Guinness Pies

These little pies are a must for Christmas. Simply make in advance and freeze.

900gr/2lbs Rib Steak diced

2 tbsp rape seed oil

1 large Spanish Onion thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic crushed

225gr/8oz mushrooms sliced preferable Paris browns

3tbsp tomato puree

1 tbsp flour

Half a pint Guinness

Half a pint of beef stock

1 tsp paprika

2 bay leaves

Bunch Parsley

Salt and Pepper

For Pastry

550gr/11b 4oz plain flour

330gr/12oz unsalted butter

300ml/ half pint crème fraiche

About 1 tbsp milk

Pinch Salt

Method

Start by making the filling for the pies (this can be done the day before). Get a heavy casserole and fry the meat a little at a time and leave to one side. Fry off the onion, garlic and mushrooms. Return the meat to the pot and add the tomato puree, paprika and flour and cook for a few minutes season.

Now add the Guinness, bay leaves and parsley and all the beef stock. Bring back to the boil and then place in the oven for approx. two and a half hours at 160c or gas mark 3.

While the meat is cooking make the pastry. Sieve the flour into a bowl and rub in the butter. Add a pinch of salt and then add the crème fraiche and enough milk to bind the pastry. Bring together and turn out on a floured board. Knead lightly and place in the fridge to rest.

To Finish

Roll out 24 pieces of pastry to fit into cupcake tins. Fill with beef filling and then cut out 24 tops. Beat one egg and a little milk to make egg wash. Brush pastry with egg wash and place them in a pre-heated oven for approx. 20 mins until nicely browned. Oven temp 180 degrees or gas mark 5.