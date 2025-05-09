UPMC Nowlan Park sets the stage for another pivotal clash in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship as Kilkenny welcome Offaly this Saturday evening at 6:00 PM.

The Cats will be aiming to build on their championship momentum in front of a passionate home crowd, while Offaly arrive with the ambition of pulling off a shock result.

Derek Lyng has named a strong side for the encounter, with some notable selections catching the eye.

Team Announcement – Kilkenny vs Offaly

Goalkeeper: Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

Full Back Line: Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

Half Back Line: David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), Mikey Carey (Young Irelands), Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Midfield: Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Jordan Molloy (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Half Forward Line: Harry Shine (Dicksboro), John Donnelly (Thomastown), Billy Ryan (Graigue Ballycallan)

Full Forward Line: Stephen Donnelly (Thomastown), Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

The big news is the return of talisman TJ Reid, who is set to make his first appearance of this year’s championship. The Ballyhale Shamrocks man adds firepower and leadership to an already potent forward line. David Blanchfield returns from injury to slot into the half-back line, while young Dicksboro star Harry Shine has been handed a starting berth in the half-forward line and will be looking to make a statement.

Stay tuned to KCLR for full live coverage and post-match analysis. Throw-in: Saturday, 6:00 PM at UPMC Nowlan Park