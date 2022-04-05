KCLR NewsNews & Sport
“Being a little more vigilant with our spending and look for the best prices”; Carlow and Kilkenny tell how they try to combat the rising cost of living
One representative outlines how some parents have moved children to schools that offer hot dinners
We are in the middle of a crisis – there is no question about it.
So says a Government TD today amid growing concerns about the cost of living as the fuel allowance and pandemic payments are wound down.
Fianna Fáil Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor admits she has heard from constituents that are barely surviving at the moment.
And she says others have told her they have moved their children to new schools so that they can avail of hot dinners.
Party colleague Deputy John McGuinness says he is bringing a motion to the parliamentary party meeting this week about the deferral of the carbon tax.
Meanwhile, these locals have been telling KCLR News’ Edwina Grace what changes they’ve been making as costs continue to soar: