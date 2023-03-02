KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Being stuck in traffic & waking up late the top everyday stresses according to new study
A study by Rescue Remedy of 2,000 people revealed the top 50 everyday stresses
The most stressful time of day is 7.23 am – with the first daily drama typically happening by 8.18 am.
Individuals experience an average of three dramas a day, with women having their first around 7:50 am, while men last until 8:43 am.
Among the list were spilling something down clothing, burning food, and tripping over in public.
Top 50 everyday stresses people experience
- Stuck in traffic
- Spilling something down clothing e.g. food, drink, make-up, toothpaste etc
- Dropping and smashing something accidentally e.g. a glass, a bowl
- Waking up late
- Spilling something on the carpet
- Burning food
- A pan of boiling water bubbling over onto the hob
- Tripping over in public
- Struggling to find a parking space
- Being late for work
- Forgetting carrier bags at the supermarket
- Being pooed on by a bird
- Spilling something on the sofa
- Being locked out
- Car engine not starting
- Being late or missing public transport e.g. bus, train
- Public transport being cancelled
- Sending a text/message to the wrong person
- Deciding what to have for dinner
- Forgetting an umbrella in the rain
- Deciding what to wear
- Checking my bank balance and having less money than I expected
- Forgetting someone else’s birthday
- Mess caused by a child or pet
- Clothes you want to wear being in the wash
- Leaving your wallet/purse at home
- Forgetting the trolley coin at the supermarket
- Getting a parking ticket
- Having a backlog of emails
- A friend owing money and not paying it back
- Losing keys (car or house keys)
- Experiencing road rage
- Forgetting ingredients for a meal
- Ripping tights
- Leaving it too long to return an item to a shop e.g. for a refund
- Lightbulb going and not having any spears
- Realising an email you thought you’d sent is in your ‘drafts’
- Forgetting important life admin e.g. MOT, insurance renewal, meter readings, etc
- Not knowing how to reply to a message e.g. text, dating app, social media
- Trying to organise social plans
- Spilling a drink on technology e.g. laptop, phone, etc
- Accidentally ‘liking’ someone’s post on social media from years ago
- Being late due to having to de-ice the car
- Having lots of text/WhatsApp messages to reply to
- Playing something on your phone out loud in public e.g. a video, voice note, etc
- Choking in public e.g. on a drink
- Getting a puncture while cycling
- Forgetting about a meeting and simply not turning up
- Late to pick my child up / drop them off e.g. at school, a party, activity club, etc
- Hair dryer or straighteners breaking
Seven ways to tackle stress
- Exercise regularly: Exercise is a great way to reduce stress. It helps release endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. Exercise also helps you get rid of built-up tension and negative emotions. You don’t have to go to the gym or have expensive equipment to exercise. You can go for a walk, do yoga, or try a home workout routine.
- Practice mindfulness: Mindfulness is a technique that involves being fully present and aware of your thoughts and feelings. It can help you manage stress and anxiety by helping you stay focused on the present moment. Mindfulness can be practiced through meditation, deep breathing exercises, or simply by paying attention to your surroundings.
- Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can increase stress levels and make it difficult to manage stress effectively. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night. If you have trouble sleeping, try establishing a bedtime routine, avoiding caffeine and screens before bed, and creating a comfortable sleep environment.
- Eat a healthy diet: Eating a balanced diet can help reduce stress. Foods that are high in sugar and caffeine can increase stress levels, while foods that are high in protein and complex carbohydrates can help stabilize mood and energy levels. Eating a healthy diet can also help you feel better physically, which can reduce stress.
- Stay organized: Being disorganized can create stress and make it difficult to manage daily tasks effectively. Take the time to create a daily or weekly schedule, and make a to-do list to help you stay organized and on track. This can help reduce stress by providing structure and reducing feelings of overwhelm.
- Connect with others: Social support is an important factor in managing stress. Talking to friends and family can help you feel less isolated and provide a sense of belonging. Joining a support group or engaging in group activities can also help you connect with others and reduce stress.
- Practice self-care: Self-care is essential for managing stress. Take the time to do things you enjoy, such as reading, listening to music, or taking a bath. Engage in activities that make you feel good about yourself, such as getting a massage or trying a new hobby. Prioritizing self-care can help reduce stress and improve overall well-being.