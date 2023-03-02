Being stuck in traffic & waking up late the top everyday stresses according to new study

The most stressful time of day is 7.23 am – with the first daily drama typically happening by 8.18 am.

A study of 2,000 people by Rescue Remedy revealed the top 50 everyday stresses, with being stuck in traffic coming top and waking up late also featuring.

Individuals experience an average of three dramas a day, with women having their first around 7:50 am, while men last until 8:43 am.

Among the list were spilling something down clothing, burning food, and tripping over in public.

Top 50 everyday stresses people experience

Stuck in traffic Spilling something down clothing e.g. food, drink, make-up, toothpaste etc Dropping and smashing something accidentally e.g. a glass, a bowl Waking up late Spilling something on the carpet Burning food A pan of boiling water bubbling over onto the hob Tripping over in public Struggling to find a parking space Being late for work Forgetting carrier bags at the supermarket Being pooed on by a bird Spilling something on the sofa Being locked out Car engine not starting Being late or missing public transport e.g. bus, train Public transport being cancelled Sending a text/message to the wrong person Deciding what to have for dinner Forgetting an umbrella in the rain Deciding what to wear Checking my bank balance and having less money than I expected Forgetting someone else’s birthday Mess caused by a child or pet Clothes you want to wear being in the wash Leaving your wallet/purse at home Forgetting the trolley coin at the supermarket Getting a parking ticket Having a backlog of emails A friend owing money and not paying it back Losing keys (car or house keys) Experiencing road rage Forgetting ingredients for a meal Ripping tights Leaving it too long to return an item to a shop e.g. for a refund Lightbulb going and not having any spears Realising an email you thought you’d sent is in your ‘drafts’ Forgetting important life admin e.g. MOT, insurance renewal, meter readings, etc Not knowing how to reply to a message e.g. text, dating app, social media Trying to organise social plans Spilling a drink on technology e.g. laptop, phone, etc Accidentally ‘liking’ someone’s post on social media from years ago Being late due to having to de-ice the car Having lots of text/WhatsApp messages to reply to Playing something on your phone out loud in public e.g. a video, voice note, etc Choking in public e.g. on a drink Getting a puncture while cycling Forgetting about a meeting and simply not turning up Late to pick my child up / drop them off e.g. at school, a party, activity club, etc Hair dryer or straighteners breaking

Seven ways to tackle stress