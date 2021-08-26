Carlow Kilkenny TD blames Joe Biden for ”mess” in Afghanistan after airport blast kills at least 13

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness says the situation in Afghanistan a mess created by American President Joe Biden.

At least 13 people, including children, have died following an explosion at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

The US Pentagon says it happened near the Abbey Gate, where American and British forces have been stationed.

Initial reports suggest there were two explosions and gunfire.

The Irish Army rangers and diplomats have been successfully evacuated from Kabul – a Govt statement says in their 48 hours in the county the managed to evacuate 26 Irish citizens and residents.

A total of 36 have been evacuated now after 10 people got out before the Rangers arrived.

The Dept of Foreign Affairs says it’s aware of about 60 Irish citizens and their family members requiring support, in addition to a further 15 Afghan citizens with Irish residency.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says consular assistance will be provided to those who couldn’t get out.

The Taliban has condemned bombings outside Kabul Airport, which have killed at least 13 people.

The group’s official spokesman says the attack took place in an area “where U.S forces were responsible for security”.

In a tweet, Zabihullah Mujahid, has also said “evil circles will be stopped”.

It’s widely believed the attacks were carried out by an insurgent group called ISIS-K.

Local TD John McGuinness says the chaos in Afghanistan is at the feet of the American President Joe Biden and his decision to withdraw their troops from the troubled country.

The Fianna Fail Deputy says ”I think Joe Biden possibly made the wrong call and they’ve left an awful mess behind them.”