Billionaire investors to get commercial flights back off the ground at Waterford Airport

There’s very good news this morning for Kilkenny, Carlow and the rest of the South East.

The region looks to be on course for the return of commercial flights, following a major investment.

Billionaire siblings the Comer Brothers have reportedly agreed to pay around €20,000,000, to buy a majority stake in Waterford Airport.

The regional airport hasn’t operated commercial flights since 2016, and the additional funding is likely to progress plans for the construction of a long-awaited runway extension.

According to the Independent, a significant investment programme’s included in the acquisition price, and will begin almost immediately.