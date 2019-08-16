Black & Amber banter in Piltown

The build-up to an All Ireland weekend is always fun, but never more so than on the border of Kilkenny & Tipperary when the two are preparing for battle.

With this in mind we dispatched our Edwina Grace to Centra Piltown to hear about its recent revamp, new vegan breakfast offering and more.

But key to the chat was the banter between their Kilkenny & Tipperary staff & customers.

The area is super supportive of the locals going into battle this weekend namely minor hurler Braedon Wheeler & camogie star Katie Power.

Some interest too from Waterford fans who are shouting for Tipperary this weekend!

Listen back to hear from some of those we spoke to while there here:

The place was hopping with customers in & outside:

Meanwhile, the outlet opens earlier on All Ireland Sunday to facilitate those catching buses to Croker outside.