3 units of Kilkenny Fire Services tackle blaze at Kilkenny Home

Emergency services are dealing with a fire just off the main Callan Kilkenny Road (N76), close to Kilkenny City.

The blaze broke out before 5pm at a house on the turn-off by what used to be known as The Shop in the area of Margarets Field.

Three units of the local fire brigade, paramedics & gardai are attending.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured but KCLR News understands that extensive damage has been done to the building involved.