Blood donors urgently needed in Kilkenny and Carlow

If you’re a blood donor your help is needed now more than ever.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Board is operating clinics – but due to Covid restrictions, those who want to contribute must make an appointment to do so first.

The organisation says “We need blood donors of all types this week as stocks are extremely low and it is difficult to meet hospital demand, so it is vital blood donors attend their local clinic when we are in their area”.

They add “Regular donors are asked to please call the phone number on your text for an appointment. New donors should visit giveblood.ie to check their eligibility before making an appointment”.

The Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny hosts a session today (24th November) with further dates here

While in Carlow there are dates in December (see here).