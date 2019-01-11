Bobby Aylward TD brings concerns over Eir to Department of Communications

A local TD has raised concerns over Eir with the Department of Communications.

The Secretary General of the Department recently appeared before the Public Accounts Committee which Bobby Aylward is a member of.

He told Mark Griffin that he has received a number of complaints from people who say they’ve been left high and dry by the company and who were told that ComReg could do nothing to help either.

Deputy Aylward outlined the case of one local man who had gone to ComReg after Eir told him they wouldn’t be in a position to install a phone and broadband in his home only to be told by ComReg that they have no role to play.

Meanwhile, KCLR had received a number of complaints from Eir customers earlier this week in relation to the amount of time they were made to wait to talk to customer support.

In a statement, Eir now say they are bringing their customer care centres back in-house so they can improve those services.

They say this process is the reason there have been longer wait times for people recently.

They’ll also be recruiting for 750 customer care jobs in the near future.