Bodies found in excavation works 3 years ago to be returned to Kilkenny city

Bodies found during the excavation at Kilkenny’s Medieval Mile Museum three years ago are set to be returned.

Three female bodies were uncovered to the front of the former St Mary’s Church and are believed to be between 400 and 600 years old.

They were brought away for analysis but this summer they will be brought back for a permanent display in the museum.

Curator, Grace Fegan has told KCLR News they will be carefully looked after will be respectfully displayed in a specially constructed vault.

She says they hope to tell the story of what they have been able to learn about them through the scientific analysis and ideally down the line more about the lives they would have led and where they came from.