Body of a man removed from River Nore in Kilkenny city

The body of a man’s been removed from the River Nore in Kilkenny.

It’s understood he’s from the locality and is aged in his thirties – the discovery was made at about lunchtime in the city.

The deceased man’s family has since been notified.

His remains are being taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem’s to be carried out this weekend.

The result will determine the actions of Gardaí however it’s understood the death is not suspicious.