Body of a man removed from River Nore in Kilkenny city
A post mortem's to take place over the weekend
The body of a man’s been removed from the River Nore in Kilkenny.
It’s understood he’s from the locality and is aged in his thirties – the discovery was made at about lunchtime in the city.
The deceased man’s family has since been notified.
His remains are being taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem’s to be carried out this weekend.
The result will determine the actions of Gardaí however it’s understood the death is not suspicious.