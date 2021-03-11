Body of missing woman recovered from River Slaney in Co Carlow

The body of a missing woman has been found in a river in Carlow.

Searches were carried out after the disappearance of Mary Kavanagh from Tinahealy, who was last seen in the Tullow area on Wednesday evening.

A body was recovered from the River Slaney near Mount Wolseley just after 4pm on Thursday.

The remains have since been positively identified.

Gardai say their thoughts are with her friends and family after this tragic incident.