The boil water notice on the Clogh-Castlecomer water supply has been lifted with immediate effect.
This decision follows consultation with the HSE after finishing remedial measures and the receipt of satisfactory monitoring results.
The notice was originally issued in February due to turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.
All people on the water supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.