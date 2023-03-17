Boil water notice remains in place in North Kilkenny after Carlow notice lifted

8,500 households and businesses across the north of Carlow can drink their water again today.

Uisce Eireann have lifted the temprary Boil Water notice put in place for the rathvilly water treatment plant after heavy rain last Monday.

However the Boil water notice remains in effect for over 3,300 customers on the Clogh-Castlecomer public supply in north Kilkenny.

Uisce Eireann’s James O’Toole says the issues there are more problematic…

“It’s a totally different set of circumstances in the Clogh-Castlecomer scheme. Unfortunately it’s a very challenging scheme and a very challenging supply.”

“While we are investing in the scheme all the time, we’re making improvements all the time but its just difficult to resolve the issues at that site.”