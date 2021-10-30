Boil water notice to remain in place over the weekend in Borris

Irish Water says the boil notice issued for Borris is to stay in place until after the weekend following consultation with the HSE.

About 560 households and businesses in the county Carlow area are impacted by the notice issued ten days ago.

Irish Water says they’ll review the decision after the weekend.

Willie Quinlan is a local Labour councillor in Borris. He says,

“I was talking to the council officials on Thursday and they were waiting for word from the HSE and Irish Water as regards the update on it so there was no decision being made until after that.”

“From what I understand, the boil water notice is being kept in place over the weekend and will be reviewed on either Monday or Tuesday. I know Its tough for the businesses and for the people as well because we want to make sure the water supply is right for everyone.”