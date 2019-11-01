Bonfires and fireworks kept emergency services in Carlow and Kilkenny on the go this Halloween

Halloween appears to have passed without any major incident in either Carlow or Kilkenny.

However, there were a number of incidents reported.

Urlingford Fire Service had to spend a number of hours dealing with an illegal bonfire that was lit beside a construction site, near a housing estate on Togher Way.

Large volumes of smoke were being reported on the roads around that area and people were being advised to keep their windows closed for a time.

In Carlow, Gardaí say they dealt with the usual reports of fireworks, and one bonfire had to be dealt with on the Tullow Road.

But overall, they say the rain last night probably worked in their favour, keeping people indoors.