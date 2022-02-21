“Bonkers, mad and bizarre” for S.E.T.U. headquarters to be anywhere other than Waterford according to Minister Simon Harris

Waterford looks set to be the headquarters of the new South East Technological University.

Minister Simon Harris on the county’s local radio (WLR) earlier today said it would be “Bonkers, mad and bizarre for it to be anywhere other than Waterford”. (More here).

While in the southern county today Minister Harris also confirmed that the new governing board would include Glanbia CEO Jim Bergin and Ruth Beadle of Sanofi in Waterford.

While Wexford native Professor Patrick Prendergast was declared its first Chairperson. (See here).

Of the latter, President of IT Carlow, Patricia Mulcahy, has told KCLR News “This morning’s announcement by the Minister has been very well received across the whole institute and is seen as a strong vote of confidence in our new university”.

She adds “We look forward to working together to build a new university that the entire region and country can take great pride in”.