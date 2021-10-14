Bookville – Kilkenny’s festival of reading to launch today

Today marks the launch of Bookville in Kilkenny.

The annual festival of reading for schoolchildren will get underway properly in Kilkenny next week.

30-thousand copies of the Bookville ”festival in a book” have been printed by the Kilkenny Libraries for distribution in local schools this year.

County Librarian Josephine Coyne says the online tutorials and video session are being posted today in advance of the start of the annual event:

“We’re going to be releasing 14 pre-recorded online videos which will compliment this. That will be accessible from the website. You’ve people like Ann Murtagh, The National Reptile Zoo, we’ve a family comedy show with Reuben and Steve May who illustrates the ever popular diary of Denis the Menace”

She says the online gives their festival broader access.